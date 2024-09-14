Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Freedom Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.26%.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

