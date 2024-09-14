Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

FRU stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$13.43. The company had a trading volume of 665,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,674. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.92. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.50 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.45.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

