FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBW stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. 12,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,575. The firm has a market cap of $346.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

