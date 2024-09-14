FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.39

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $13.41. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 121,200 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
