Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 3.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.70 and last traded at $57.70. 140,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,415,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Futu Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Futu by 71.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,813,000 after buying an additional 634,369 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth $31,490,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Futu by 3,253,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,159.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 5,492.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 261,115 shares during the period.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

