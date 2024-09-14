G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
G6 Materials Stock Down 16.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$985,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.08.
About G6 Materials
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
