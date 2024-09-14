Gaimin (GMRX) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a total market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $105,227.96 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,027,427,731 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 14,835,697,711 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00091875 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $67,840.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

