Gala Trading Up 1.5% This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $636.31 million and approximately $66.24 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,871,595,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,847,435,488 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

