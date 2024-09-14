GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

GNT opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

In other GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $94,351.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,821,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,423.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 47,739 shares of company stock valued at $258,263 in the last 90 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

