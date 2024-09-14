Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.23. 13,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 462,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Gaxos.ai Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaxos.ai

About Gaxos.ai

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gaxos.ai stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaxos.ai Inc. ( NASDAQ:GXAI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Gaxos.ai as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

