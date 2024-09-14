Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 0.6% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $27,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $137.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.38 and a 200 day moving average of $145.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.