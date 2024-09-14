GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
GOVXW stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.21. 3,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,231. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
