GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 545 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,526,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,745,000 after acquiring an additional 104,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

