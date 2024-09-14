GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.