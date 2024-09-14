GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $102.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.