GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,893 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,609,000 after acquiring an additional 602,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.6 %

NDAQ opened at $73.00 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

