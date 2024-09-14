GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of DaVita worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,219,407.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,601 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $163.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $163.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

