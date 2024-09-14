GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,922,000 after buying an additional 145,983 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,254,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,075,000 after buying an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,175,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

