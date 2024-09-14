GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 777 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 116.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,440 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $109,382,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Copart by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

CPRT opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

