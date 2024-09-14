Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,940. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.