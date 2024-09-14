GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLYC. TD Cowen downgraded GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $87,347.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,966,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 911,859 shares of company stock worth $205,659. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,151 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

