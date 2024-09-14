Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.73

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,720,174 shares.
Goldstone Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.53 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26.
About Goldstone Resources
Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldstone Resources
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.