Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
GRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($43.61) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.68) to GBX 3,600 ($47.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Report on Greggs
Greggs Stock Performance
Greggs Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Greggs’s payout ratio is 4,850.75%.
About Greggs
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greggs
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.