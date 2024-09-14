Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

GRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($43.61) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.68) to GBX 3,600 ($47.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 3,172 ($41.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,358.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,043.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,891.03. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,244 ($29.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,230 ($42.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Greggs’s payout ratio is 4,850.75%.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

