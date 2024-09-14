Grin Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $89,983.57 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,931.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.14 or 0.00549361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00111055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00282594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00080558 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

