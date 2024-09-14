Grok 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.58 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Grok has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grok token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grok has a market cap of $28.19 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grok

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00458824 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $7,169,633.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

