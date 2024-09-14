Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.51 and traded as low as $7.40. Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.
