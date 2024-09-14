Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.16.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TV

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE TV opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.