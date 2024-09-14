Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,385 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

