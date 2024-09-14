Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of 3M by 19.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $133.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

