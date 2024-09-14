Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,423 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 68,170 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

