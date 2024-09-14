Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.