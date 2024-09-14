Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

DE opened at $394.65 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $417.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.71 and a 200-day moving average of $381.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

