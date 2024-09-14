Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $68,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.88.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $404.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

