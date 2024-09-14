Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $103.10 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.