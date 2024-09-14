Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.14.

HAE opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Haemonetics by 6,573.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after acquiring an additional 836,623 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,706,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,591,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after acquiring an additional 286,897 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

