Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,916 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298,604 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $59,033,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $8,171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 977,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

