HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,270,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,273,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436,853 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $236.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.80 and its 200 day moving average is $236.43. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

