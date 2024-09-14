HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after acquiring an additional 202,358 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,361,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,655,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.24. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

