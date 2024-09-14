HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $359.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total value of $205,036.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,278.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

