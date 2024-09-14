HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,623,044,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $84,819,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

WFC opened at $52.78 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

