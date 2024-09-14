HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 495 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

ETN opened at $305.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.18.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

