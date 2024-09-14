HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 634,343 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 90,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $48.98 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

