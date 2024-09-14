Head-To-Head Review: AES (NYSE:AES) versus EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) and AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A AES 0 2 6 0 2.75

AES has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Given AES’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AES is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroSite Power 5.05% 3.68% 3.20% AES 6.07% 32.74% 4.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of AES shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AES shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroSite Power $7.56 million 0.66 $470,000.00 N/A N/A AES $12.67 billion 1.04 $249.00 million $0.72 25.75

AES has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Risk and Volatility

EuroSite Power has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AES has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AES beats EuroSite Power on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses various fuels and technologies to generate electricity, such as coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass, as well as renewables comprising energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,596 megawatts and distributes power to 2.6 million customers. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

