Head-To-Head Survey: Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) versus LandBridge (NYSE:LB)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and LandBridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $12.36 million 4.49 $13.13 million $1.57 5.89 LandBridge N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LandBridge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of LandBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 88.84% 291.46% 189.42% LandBridge N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and LandBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

LandBridge has a consensus target price of $34.14, suggesting a potential downside of 10.10%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats LandBridge on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

