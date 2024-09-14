Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.91 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $17.71 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00041932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,237 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,238.15095 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05221186 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $27,878,485.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

