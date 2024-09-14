Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HLF. Mizuho raised their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.20. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 98.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 11.3% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 323,969 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 409.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 102,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the second quarter worth about $602,000.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

