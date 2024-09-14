Hermez Network Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $138.47 million and $11,361.40 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00006348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,707.31 or 1.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.80412291 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $12,837.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

