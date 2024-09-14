HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCW) Short Interest Update

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

HHG Capital Trading Up 170.0 %

HHGCW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. HHG Capital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Get HHG Capital alerts:

About HHG Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HHG Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HHG Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.