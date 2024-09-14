High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.21

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.21 and traded as high as C$13.37. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.27, with a volume of 6,529 shares trading hands.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$392.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$298.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.86 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9895052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

High Liner Foods Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

