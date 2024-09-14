High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.21

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.21 and traded as high as C$13.37. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.27, with a volume of 6,529 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$392.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$298.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.86 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9895052 EPS for the current fiscal year.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
