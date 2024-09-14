Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Up 113.8% in August

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 674,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 48,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.27. 177,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,224. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.